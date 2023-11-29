The month of December 2023now the last of the year, is now upon us. PlayStation has recently announced the new PlayStation Plus video games, the SONY subscription, available very soon. A mountain of video games that are certainly interesting and range across various genres.

We’re talking about Sable, 2K LEGO Drive e Power Wash. The first, thematically close to works such as Journey and Jusant, is a declaration of love for minimalism, while 2K LEGO Drive takes players into a detailed recess within brick-built worlds. Power WashInstead, it is an experience that simulates the actions of any street cleaner, but within the videogame landscapeo.

