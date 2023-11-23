One of the free games that PlayStation Plus Essentials could offer in the month of December may have been leaked through a post on a social network.

Los PS5 and PS4 players You can now download all the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games that have joined the subscription service in the month of November. In this way, the new additions are already offering great moments to users who They are already looking towards the month of December with the new PlayStation Plus Essentials games, something for which There is already a date marked on the calendar and we have already made our own predictions. Nevertheless, one of them could have already been leaked.

And on this occasion there is no need to turn to any insider to find out one of the possible games that will be included among the PlayStation Plus Essentials titles for the month of December. Through an official PlayStation post on Facebook, a name has been discovered that did not appear in any list of games presented by the subscription service to date. Is about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originwhich could be one of the three free proposals that will be announced very soon.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins PS Extra bound?

byu/TrunksDash inPlayStationPlus

Of course, This could be an error on the part of the account administration. from Facebook and that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will not be part of the game catalog in the month of December. We will have the answer next November 29 at 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

11 games disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December 2023

In addition, the 11 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium have also recently been confirmed, so there is very little time left to enjoy them through Sony’s subscription service. These are those chosen on this occasion:

Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeYakuza: Like a DragonCaladrius BlazeDamascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD EditionThe Son: A Wild West TaleForeclosedFriday the 13th: The GameLegends of EthernalMiddle-Earth: Shadows of MordorMiddle-Earth: Shadows of WarThe Escapists

The moment in which they will no longer be available will be next December 19so if you are interested in any of them, you better play it before that moment arrives.

