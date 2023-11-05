This month there is a third different free game in some territories…

PlayStation Plus changes a free game in certain territories

Join the conversation

Just a few days ago, the announcement of the free PlayStation Plus games for November 2023 will be available to all members of any type of service from this Tuesday, November 7 to Monday, December 4. However, it seems that Not all announced games will be available in all territories where the service is located.

Depending on the player, the November titles are more or less attractive, since Aliens: Fireteam Elite and Dragon Ball: The Breakers are games that have not ended up being very successful. However, Mafia II: Definitive Edition It does stand out as being a revision of the original title from 2010.

Unfortunately, The Middle East has been left without this free game, because due to content classification problems it will not be offered. In this way, subscribers will be able to obtain Tropic 5a disappointment for many since it is a title already delivered in the past.

Tropico 5, considered one of the best construction and management games ever, takes players to the remote island nation of Tropico to simulate a dictatorship. Thus, the reign of a dynasty must be expanded from the colonial period to beyond the 21st century and face new challenges, including advanced trade mechanisms, scientific and technological research and exploration.

Another great news from PlayStation Plus

Beyond free games and other benefits, PlayStation Plus has recently received Sony Pictures Core for PS5 and PS4 consoles, a new section that allows access to a wide catalog of Sony Pictures movies, both recent and classic. The catalog allows buy or rent up to 2000 movies with discounts of up to 15% off. Likewise, the service provides benefits for participating in the Silent Hill: Ascension series.

Join the conversation