The time is approaching to find out which games will be part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in the month of November 2023.

Join the conversation

The free PlayStation Plus Essentials games dedicated to the month of November 2023 are now available so that all PS5 and PS4 players can download them during this month. In this way, all subscribers can have access to Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite. Now, it is making its way towards the games that will be included in the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in Novembersomething for which we already have a date marked on the calendar.

Therefore, all subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will have to wait until next November 15th around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to know all those games that will be available in the subscription service catalog on this occasion. This is a later date than usual, something that comes after the announcement on November 1 of the free games, relegating the third Tuesday of the month until the 21st, when the proposals will be released which will be announced on the date mentioned above.

Of course, as the date approaches, We will make our own predictions and scrutinize the players’ requests to find out which are the most talked about games on the internet.

7 games leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

In relation to Sony’s subscription service, what has also been known for a few weeks now are the 7 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023. After appearing in Last chance to play tabthese are the ones chosen to disappear from the catalog of available games:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

Thus, you will have to play them before next November 21 to enjoy them through PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, since it will be the moment in which they will be replaced by the new additions that will be announced on November 15 around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Join the conversation