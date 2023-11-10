The announcement of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for the month of November is approaching and here are our predictions about it.

Join the conversation

The date marked on the calendar to know the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games destined for the month of November. Every time the free games for this occasion, which are Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite, are now available for all PS5 and PS4 players, although they are not even bothering to download them, it is time to focus on the other modalities of Sony’s subscription service. Something for which we are going to do our own predictions.

Therefore, we want try to guess What will be some of the titles that will be included this time in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the month of November. As we always warn you, this does not arise from any type of leak or confidential information, so it is simply the desire of the editorial team regarding what can be announced in just a few days. These are our chosen:

ForspokenCult of the LambSifuPowerWash SimulatorNieR: AutomataStranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy OriginCatherine Full BodyFive Night’s at Freddy’s: Security BreachTeardownTunicDino CrisisSilent Hill 2Dragon Quest VIII: El periplo del Rey Maldito

A selection that would be headed by The prophesied, providing an opportunity to rescue the title after a rather poor premiere. Other renowned titles would accompany him such as Cult of the Lamb, NieR: Automata, Catherine Full Body o Dino Crisis y Silent Hill 2 in the classics section. We will know the truth next time November 15 at 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

7 games leave PlayStation Plus in the month of November

On the other hand, the 7 games that will disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the current month of November are already known. Those chosen for take the back door of the subscription service They are the ones you can see in the following list:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

This selection of games will remain on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium until next November 21so you will have to play them before that day arrives when they will be replaced by the new additions.

Join the conversation