The appearance of a classic title in the rating of Taiwan’s age system seems to have leaked one of the presences of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

Join the conversation

The free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for the month of November are now available for you to all PS5 and PS4 players can download them, although some are refusing to do so due to their poor quality. Be that as it may, Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite They can be yours. Now it’s time to focus on the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, something for which there is very little left before its official reveal and for which we have made our own predictions. However, one of the titles could have already been leaked.

And this time it does not come from the hand of billbil-kun, but from the Taiwan age rating systemwhere it just appeared the PSP version of the game Up!, the well-known Pixar movie. Something that, logically, has set off alarm bells for the imminent announcement of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games of the month of November, so it could be one of the titles dedicated to the section of classics. It’s not guaranteed to be part of this month’s catalog, but It seems clear that it will appear soon on the subscription service.

The Disney/Pixar Up game for PSP was rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan, suggesting it’ll release as part of the Classics Catalog for PlayStation Plus members. pic.twitter.com/oNxnidsxnC — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 11, 2023

For now, we can only wait for the next one to arrive. November 15 at 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to find out which are all the titles that will be added this time to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

7 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Although we do not know which titles will arrive, what we do know are the 7 games that leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of November, which you can check below.

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

These titles They will remain in service until November 21so if you are interested in any of them, you will have to enjoy them before the aforementioned date.

Join the conversation