Sony has revealed the games arriving in November in the PlayStation Plus catalog for Extra and Premium tier subscribers. Below is the complete list.

Teardown | PS5

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | PS4

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On | PS4

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition | PS4

Superliminal | PS4, PS5

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | PS4, PS5

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi | PS4

Classic game catalog (Premium only):

Grandia | PS4, PS5 Jet Moto | PS4, PS5 Up | PS4, PS5 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series | PS4, PS5 PaRappa the Rapper 2 | PS4

All the games just listed will be available starting November 21stexcept for Teardown, which is already available for download.

