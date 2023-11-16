Sony has revealed the games arriving in November in the PlayStation Plus catalog for Extra and Premium tier subscribers. Below is the complete list.
Teardown | PS5
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | PS4
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On | PS4
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition | PS4
Superliminal | PS4, PS5
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | PS4, PS5
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi | PS4
Classic game catalog (Premium only):
Grandia | PS4, PS5 Jet Moto | PS4, PS5 Up | PS4, PS5 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series | PS4, PS5 PaRappa the Rapper 2 | PS4
All the games just listed will be available starting November 21stexcept for Teardown, which is already available for download.
Previous article
Leave a Reply