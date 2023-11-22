Sony’s subscription service reveals the 11 video games that will no longer be available in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

The time has come to enjoy the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for the month of November 2023, so all those PS5 and PS4 players who want to get them and enjoy them thanks to the subscription service you can download them now. With our eyes fixed on the date on which the new free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for December will be announced, for which we have already made our predictions, now it’s time to focus on some bad news: the 11 games that leave the catalog during the next month.

Once the new games have been released, it is also time to say goodbye to those who will take the exit door de PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium. On this occasion there will be 11 titles chosen and among them there is one that is especially hurting the players, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, so there is still time to enjoy it for all those who have not been able to do so to date. These are the games with the days numbered in the subscription service catalog:

Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeYakuza: Like a DragonCaladrius BlazeDamascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD EditionThe Son: A Wild West TaleForeclosedFriday the 13th: The GameLegends of EthernalMiddle-Earth: Shadows of MordorMiddle-Earth: Shadows of WarThe Escapists

You will have until next December 19 to play them through the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, the date set for the premiere of the new games that will be announced on November 29 at around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

34 free content that you can get with PS Plus in November

If we give you one of lime, you also have one of sand. PlayStation Plus also allows you to obtain a multitude of free content during the month of November to all those who want to claim themwhich are the ones we show you below:

In this way, you will be able Noticeably expand your experience with those free to play proposals that are included in the PlayStation Plus free content catalog.

