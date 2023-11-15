The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for November have already been officially announced and will be added to the catalog on the 21st.

Join the conversation

We have been announcing it to you for several days now and it has ended up becoming a reality: the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for November 2023 are now have been officially announced by the Japanese brand, so that all the titles that will be available on the Sony platform this month are already known, after the release of the free games a couple of weeks ago. In this way, you can now review the complete list of all the proposals that come to the catalog of the subscription service.

It will be next November 21 when they are available to all PS5 and PS4 players subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium who want to download them. Among the most notable titles are Teardown, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen y Superliminal. Furthermore, they arrive accompanied by proposals as interesting as Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, River City Melee Mach!! y Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi. Finally, other games such as Up, PaRappa the Rapper 2 y Grandia. A total of 14 games which you can consult below.

All PS Plus Extra games in October 2023

Teardown | PS5Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | PS4Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On | PS4Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition | PS4Superliminal | PS4, PS5Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | PS4, PS5Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi | PS4Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz | PS4River City Melee Mach!! | PS4

All PS Plus Premium games in October 2023

Grandia | PS4, PS5Jet Moto | PS4, PS5Up | PS4, PS5Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series | PS4/PS5PaRappa the Rapper 2 | PS4

All the games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November

On the other hand, as you well know, the 7 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of November are already known, which You can check the next list.

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

Solo You can play them until next November 21, so you will have to hurry if any of them interest you. Once they are gone, it will be time to enjoy the new additions that have just been announced.

Join the conversation