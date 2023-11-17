The PlayStation Plus Essentials games for the month of December already have a presentation date and we will indicate it to you so you don’t miss any details.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for the month of November have already been officially announced, so everyone PS5 and PS4 users who want to claim them will be able to do so starting next the 21st. Those that have been available for several days are the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games, Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite. Once the announcements regarding November are finalized, it’s time to focus on December and There is already a date to discover the new free games.

Thus, all users who are wanting to know what they will be the three proposals that will join PlayStation Plus Essentials during the month of December They’ll just have to wait until next time. November 29 at around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to make themselves known. This happens because it will be the last Wednesday of the month, the time chosen by the Japanese company to make the announcement regarding the free titles that arrive on the platform for all subscribers, who are canceling their subscriptions due to the low quality of the titles. offered.

Therefore, it seems like a really important moment for PlayStation Plus, in view of close the year in the best possible way and allow the subscription service to take flight again. The titles that are announced on the aforementioned date They will not be able to download until the following Tuesday, December 5.

7 games take the exit door of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

On the other hand, we already know the 7 games that will disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of Novemberwhich you can consult in the following list after their appearance in the section of Last chance to play of the subscription service:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

They will be available until next November 21so in case you are interested in any of them, you better play it before it’s too late.

