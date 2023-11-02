Sony has announced the games that will be included in the catalog of the PlayStation Plus Essential service starting from November 7th.

The games are: Mafia II Definitive Edition (PS4)the remastered version of the game that narrates the rise of Vito Scaletta through the ranks of Italian-American organized crime; Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4), an asymmetrical online multiplayer video game in which a team of 7 commoners tries to survive the Reaper; and finally Alien: Fireteam Elite (PS4/PS5)another multiplayer video game, this time cooperative, in which you have to eliminate xenomorphs.

