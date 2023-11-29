The end of the year is approaching and Sony wants to pamper PlayStation Plus users. For this reason, it will offer 3 great games for subscribers during December. Through a statement, the company revealed the surprises that will arrive in the service in a few days.

The first of them is none other than LEGO 2K Drive (PS5 and PS4), a fun open-world racing title. This adventure through Bricklandia was very well received by players and critics, so it is a great game to close the year.

On the other hand, we have Powerwash Simulator (PS5 and PS4), one of the sensations of recent months. Its addictive gameplay will keep you busy for hours while you perfectly clean all kinds of objects.

Lastly, the service will offer Sable (PS5), a standout indie game with positive reviews. All these titles will be available from December 5 to January 1.

PlayStation Plus will offer attractive games in December

You can still get November’s PlayStation Plus games

In case you don’t remember, the service is offering eye-catching titles this month and, fortunately, there is still time to get and enjoy them. You have a few days to add games like Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Aliens Fireteam Elite to your collection.

Sony confirmed that the last day to claim them will be next December 4. So don’t waste time and add them to your collection as soon as possible.

