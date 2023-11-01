PlayStation Plus, Sony’s subscription service for PS5 and PS4, has already officially confirmed the three free games destined for the month of November.

We had been warning you for several days: today was the date that had to be marked in red on the calendar for the announcement of the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games and that’s how it ended up being. In this way, PS5 and PS4 players already know which are the main titles for any type of Sony subscription service in the month of November, replacing the October games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 y Weird West.

Thus, through a new entry on the official PlayStation blog, the Japanese company has announced which Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite will be the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games during the month of November for all those PS5 and PS4 players who want to claim them. The date on which these three games will be launched through the subscription service catalog will be next Tuesday, November 7the same moment in which current games will no longer be available.

Remember that, once you claim these three games, They will be permanently added to your library of titles of the console you have so you can play them any time you want. However, to be able to execute them you will always need an active PlayStation Plus subscriptionregardless of the modality you choose.

All the games leaving PlayStation Plus in November

In another order of things, the 7 games that will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog are already known, so they are the titles that They belong to the Last chance to play section. They are the ones you can see in the following list:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

Therefore, Don’t hesitate to play these games before next November 21since it will be the moment in which they will disappear from the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles.

