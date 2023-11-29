The PlayStation Plus Essentials games for the month of December have already been officially announced by Sony.

In this way, the three new PlayStation Plus Essentials games for the month of December 2023 have been announced through the official PlayStation blog. Those chosen on this occasion are Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator y Sable. So, if you have a PS5 or PS4, you already know which titles you can get starting next December 5.

Remember that, once you claim them, They will be added forever to your library of PS5 and PS4 titles as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, so you can play them whenever you want. In this case, It doesn’t matter what modality you have contractedsince this happens with all the available ones.

PlayStation Plus says goodbye to 11 games in December 2023

What we already know are the 11 games that disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of December. The list includes very interesting proposals, so you better play them before it’s too late. These are the ones chosen this time:

Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeYakuza: Like a DragonCaladrius BlazeDamascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD EditionThe Son: A Wild West TaleForeclosedFriday the 13th: The GameLegends of EthernalMiddle-Earth: Shadows of MordorMiddle-Earth: Shadows of WarThe Escapists

It will be next December 19 when they say goodbye to the catalog of the subscription service to be replaced by the new additions coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

