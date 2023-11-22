Sony has announced that Playstation Plus Premium subscribers will have free trials for two games that have had totally opposite receptions: on the one hand we have the excellent Baldur’s Gate 3, the role-playing game from the Larian studio that is fighting side by side with Zelda for the title of “Game of the Year” at the next The Game Awards 2023 ceremony. And… then we have the ugly duckling, since you can also download the controversial The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, developed by Daedalic, which since its launch in May it is listed as the worst video game of this year, along with the infamous Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

Both are now available for download and let’s remember that these are not demos as such, but for a limited time you can try the full version of the games available on the PlayStation Store. Likewise, all our progress will be saved in case we decide to buy them.

In the case of Baldur’s Gate 3, it can be enjoyed for two hours, which may only be enough to finish the tutorial taking into account that it is a role-playing game and its duration can exceed 100 hours. In Gollum’s case, the test will only be one hour, although seeing the technical problems and outdated mechanics for which he was mercilessly criticized, you may abandon him after a while.

More criticism of Playstation Plus

The appearance of Gollum in the service has unleashed ridicule from the community towards PlayStation and its subscription service, which continues to demonstrate that it is far from being a legitimate competition for the Xbox GamePass that becomes stronger every day thanks to the purchase of studios by Microsoft.

As if that were not enough, the recent price increase for the annual subscription that Playstation Plus suffered a few months ago (reaching up to $30) only generates more indignation in its players when they see that there is no improvement for consumers to justify these actions. by Sony.

As if that were not enough, the recent Black Friday offers have generated a lot of criticism since the discounts offered only apply to those who are going to buy the service for the first time, as well as to those who want to upgrade their subscription if they are in Essential or Extra.

What do you think, would you dare to try them? Is the Playstation Plus worth it?

