What was thought to be just another lawsuit against Sony and PlayStation that would be dismissed has turned out to be quite the opposite. This is the appeal filed by Alex Neill, consumer rights defender in United Kingdomwhich was considered by a court for its advancement so that the Japanese company will have to appear before the British authorities.

Video: Sony is a thing of the past

Court approves multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Sony and PlayStation

According to a Reuters report, the UK Competition Appeal Court gave its approval for the multi-million-dollar class action lawsuit filed by Alex Neill, who made it on behalf of more than 9 million players who consider themselves “scammed” by the PlayStation Store and its prices. In this regard, the lawsuit initiated in 2022 involves the payment of damages for a total of $7,900 million, an amount that Sony will have to pay in the event that the process advances and loses.

This multimillion-dollar class action lawsuit against Sony has its origins in the relationship between the consumer and the PlayStation Store with the plaintiff, led by Alex Neill, ensuring that the Japanese company has abused its dominant position in the video game industry by closing all options for purchasing digital content outside of its online platform, which is why over 6 years, customers overspent by paying the prices imposed by Sony.

Alex Neill, UK consumer rights advocate

Why were Sony and PlayStation sued in the United Kingdom?

In that sense, the charging of 30% commissions to publishers and developers who publish and market their video games on PlayStation platforms is cited as a reason to justify the prices and for players to ultimately pay higher amounts.

Likewise, the lawsuit considers that Sony, by closing its digital distribution and sales environment, is limiting competition because otherwise, an environment with more people involved in the business would result in lower prices for the benefit of the consumer.

The class action lawsuit against Sony and PlayStation has its own official site “PlayStation You Owe Us” where you can find the details and news of this legal resource that could make history.

After the court’s decision in the United Kingdom, the lawsuit gains strength and has become a more serious matter than was thought since the British authorities, together with those of the European Union, have taken actions on behalf of consumers. of the digital technology sector in recent years, as has happened with Apple products. For its part, the British court made it clear that plaintiffs who joined this appeal after it was made public in 2022 cannot be taken into account, leaving 9 million users considered affected.

Finally, and surely something that will be shown in the hearings, the legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple that began over Fortnite, revealed the 70-30 revenue distribution that prevails in the console sector. According to Tim Sweeney, he considers it correct because the console business is smaller than the mobile business, so it is justified to have those percentages.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

video: Goodbye, Jim Ryan

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News