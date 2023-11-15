PlayStation Hits is the economic seal of PlayStation (what in previous generations was known as “Platinum”). The line brings together the platform’s exclusive video games with physical and digital reissues that, in general, tend to be at a relatively cheaper price. In the PlayStation Store – the brand’s digital platform – we usually find discounts on the different PlayStation Hits video games, but now we can also buy them cheaper in physical formatsince there are many stores that have taken advantage of the nominations for Best Game of the Year (and the imminent arrival of Black Friday 2023) to leave discounts.

‘The Last of Us’





‘The Last of Us‘ has become one of the new pillars of HBO for its great reinterpretation of the story already told in the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The video game, under the PlayStation Hits label, is in its remastered version for PlayStation 4, since its launch was originally on the previous generation platform. Its usual price is 19.90 euros, but now we can find it at MediaMarkt for only 9.99 euros. Of course, both this video game and any PS4 game can be played on PlayStation 5, Sony’s current generation console.

The story created by Neil Druckmann takes us to meet the two main characters, Ellie y Joel, which will be involved in the origin, expansion and infection of the cordyceps fungus. Both the story and the gameplay are the most notable points of this video game, as well as the relationship between both characters and his path to discover the cure to end the infection.

The Last Of Us Remastered PS4

‘Bloodborne’





For years there has been speculation (and jokes) about the possible arrival of ‘Bloodborne‘ on PC, but currently – and without any official confirmation from FromSoftware – it can only be enjoyed on PlayStation consoles. His PlayStation Hits edition It is also one of the cheapest ones we can find, since in stores like MediaMarkt we find a drop from 16.99 euros to 9.99 euros.

Hidetaka Miyazaki is one of the most recognized creatives in the video game industry, especially given the popularity of ‘Elden Ring’, his latest project. ‘Bloodborne‘ was the most disruptive video game in the Souls Saga given its particular combat system, in which defense is abandoned for a complete offenseand for the artistic design, which combines Victorian style, arcane technology and Gothic style.

Playstation Bloodborne Hits

‘God of War‘





There are many video games that have been inspired by different mythologies to build their worlds, and ‘God of War‘is one of the most important in the industry. After abandoning Greek mythology to delve into Norse mythology, ‘God of War’ in its PlayStation Hits edition is available at a very low price on Amazon. The recommended price of this edition is 19.99 euros, but taking advantage of the fact that it is on sale we can have it for only 9.99 euros.

This video game is the one introduces Kratos to Norse mythologywhose story unfolds around himself and his son Atreuswhose new battles lead to confrontations against the most recognizable gods of mythology.

‘Uncharted’





After a saga as long as Tomb Raider, PlayStation managed to create a new IP to match with ‘Uncharted‘. With the PlayStation 3, up to three titles arrived with different adventures full of action and platforms that are now brought together in a notable remastering for PlayStation 4. Its usual price is also 19.90 euros, but with the new offer from El Corte Inglés we can have the first three video games for only 9.99 euros.

‘Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection‘includes the first three video games in the saga. Also developed by Naughty Dog, the three video games will take us into the shoes of Nathan Drake to search for some of the best-known treasures in history—as is the case of The Golden— throughout scenarios loaded with both action and platforms, without leaving aside the historical component combined with the fictional one.

Playstation Uncharted Collection Hits

‘Horizon Zero Dawn’





In 2017, Guerrilla Games surprised us with ‘Horizon Zero Dawn‘, a new IP in which we had to explore a dystopian world ruled by machines, whose design was inspired by dinosaurs. The video game in its PlayStation Hits edition, with all the additional content, also has a recommended price of 19.90 euros, but if we take advantage of the MediaMarkt offer we have it for only 9.99 euros.

Aloy, the playable protagonist, is the driver of a plot that diversifies as we progress in the game, with a very complete story full of enigmas about the decline of the universe created by the studio. Machines are deadly enemies whom we must hunt with a bow, traps and, above all, with cunning, being the main pillar of the playable system.

Playstation Horizon – Complete Edition HITS

‘Street Fighter V’





Arcade Games have been with us since the legendary arcades, with sagas as long-lived as Street Fighter. Its fifth numbered installment added some important elements for the future of the saga, oriented, yes, to the online competitive mode. The PlayStation Hits edition of ‘Street Fighter VWe usually find it currently at a recommended price of 11.99 euros, but at MediaMarkt we have a small discount that leaves it for 9.99 euros.

‘Street Fighter V’ was the first video game in the series to introduce the online games with crossplay, since it is a delivery intended for Internet gaming. It also added new mechanics that managed to work and we met again with some of the most representative characters of the saga.

