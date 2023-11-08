Even though it is still November, the Christmas holidays are upon us. PlayStationin this sense, is preparing to celebrate it with a new commercial, available on the official PlayStation website. Furthermore, in a week it will be the third anniversary of the launch of PlayStation 5.

“To celebrate this moment, we invite gamers around the world to experience the emotional power of immersive gaming on PS5 with a new advert, “Experience new emotions with PlayStation 5”. Thanks to the imagination and creativity of the developers and the innovative use of console features such as 4K graphics, 3D audio, Ultra High Speed ​​SSD and haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller, the game on PS5 evokes even more intense sensations. Our latest commercial presents the full range of emotions that players experience as they explore the universes of PS5, from an instant of fear due to a close encounter with a “Clicker” in The Last of Us Part I, to the joy of seeing Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy and befriend an ice wolf in FINAL FANTASY XVI,” Sony said.

