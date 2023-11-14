Sony president Hiroki Totoki announced during the presentation of the company’s quarterly results that of the 12 video games as services that are currently in development, only six will be released before March 2026 as promised.

According to the VideogamesChronicles site, the reasons given by Totoki were: “We are evaluating them… we are trying to make sure that (these games) are liked and players can enjoy them for a long time,” he commented. Furthermore, the president assured that “this type of service and policies has not changed for the company. It’s not that we are going to tie ourselves to certain titles, but the quality of the games should be the most important thing.”

Let us remember that the company is determined to promote this type of titles that, in general, can be played for free but are monetized through in-game purchases such as skins, subscriptions, battle passes, etc. The success and profits produced by video games such as Fornite, Overwatch or Destiny have led industry veterans such as SquareEnix and Sony to want to enter this market.

The alarming future of Playstation and its consumers

However, specialized media and users on social networks have shown dissatisfaction and are not at all convinced with this new route for the PlayStation brand, which achieved success and has remained thanks to its single player video games such as its highly renowned franchises such as God of War, Uncharted and Horizon Zero Dawn. The general response has been that it is a business model that Sony does not know well and that will only bring problems to its studios.

The consequences have already been seen, recent reports reveal that The Last of Us multiplayer is frozen due to all the problems its development has had that has led to layoffs within the legendary Naughty Dog studio. In addition, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 is in its worst moment since it was launched in 2017.

Likewise, the recent 35% price increase in its subscription service, Playstation Plus, has not helped the brand’s image with strong criticism from its users of the quality of the service. Time will tell what the outcome of these titles will be, but PlayStation’s outlook appears to be weakening while Xbox and Microsoft are strengthening following the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

