The list of nominees for the 2024 GRAMMY Awards has also been revealed and includes PlayStation and Xbox studios competing to win the prestigious award.

As you may well remember, last year the Academy announced that it would establish a new category in its awards to recognize musical work achieved in video games and other interactive media.

What are the games nominated for the 2024 GRAMMY?

Thus, the 66th edition of the Premios GRAMMY will once again have the category best soundtrack for video games and other interactive media and it is striking that games from PlayStation and Xbox studios are competing in it, precisely because of their titles God Of War Ragnarök (PlayStation exclusivefor the work of the composer Bear McCreary) y Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II (multiplataformfor the work of the composer Sarah Schachner).

AAA games from Warner Bros. and Electronic Arts are also in the running Hogwarts Legacy y Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, respectively. Among the giants is also the indie title Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musicalwhich curiously presents its narrative in the form of a musical.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II — Sarah Schachner

God Of War Ragnarök — Bear McCreary

Hogwarts Legacy — Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical — Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory

PlayStation and Xbox compete for their first GRAMMY

As this is the second year in which the category has been available, few studies and games have been nominated; in fact, ni Xbox ni PlayStation han ganadobut it is the first time they have been nominated, Ubisoft has been the only GRAMMY winner for Stephanie Economou’s work in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok. Activision, however, has been nominated in both editions thanks to Call of Duty.

On the other hand, Nintendo hasn’t won a GRAMMY as such nor has he been nominated in the 2 ceremonies in which video games have been eligible, but several musicians took home the prestigious award thanks to an arrangement they made of a Kirby theme.

PlayStation and Xbox are close to winning their first GRAMMY

The winners will be announced until February 4, 2024in the ceremony that will take place in Los Angeles, United States, at 7:00 PM (Mexico City time). In LEVEL UP We’ll let you know which game won the award.

The Academy has already given video game fans something to talk about, as this week it recognized Gustavo Santaolalla, one of the most talented Latin artists who has participated in video games.

