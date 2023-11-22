In August of last year, a lawsuit against Playstation filed in the United Kingdom by consumer rights activist Alex Neill was made public, because users were paying excessively high prices on the PS Store. It would not comply with competition law, according to the lawsuit, because Sony would have taken advantage of its dominant position in the market, charging a 30% commission on the prices of games that are only in the Store.

Today, the CAT (Competition Appeals Court), as reported by Reuters, has determined that PlayStation must face the lawsuit. In this way, the company faces a possible fine of 7.9 billion dollars, which would be derived from a restitution of between 67 and 562 pounds to each customer who has been affected, that is, who purchased games or DLCs in the Store. between August 19, 2016 and the same date in 2022.

Sony tried to have the lawsuit dismissed on the grounds that it was “flawed from start to finish,” but that ultimately failed. In statements collected by VGC, Neill affirms that “this is the first step to ensure that consumers recover what they are owed as a result of Sony’s violation of the law.

“It is significant that the Competition Court has recognized that Sony must give explanations for its actions, ordering them to go to trial. With this action we intend to put an end to this illegal conduct and guarantee that customers are compensated,” concludes the activist. The latest developments in the case can be followed from the website of the plaintiffs who collaborate with Neill.

Header: Sony

In Xataka | ‘Spider-Man 2’ is possibly the best PlayStation 5 exclusive game. And that comes with some problems