Playstation has decided, communicating it through a brief note, that its two currently active consoles, PS4 and PS5, will no longer have integration in X/Twitter. Since November 13, the photos and videos that players generate in their games They cannot be shared directly on the social network directed by Elon Musk. The ‘Share’ button had been on Playstation console controllers since 2013, and it represented a small revolution in how players shared data and secrets about games.

On its official page, Playstation specified: “Starting November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer work on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other game-related activities on

That is, the games will continue to encourage their users to immortalize with videos and photos of their favorite moments (without going any further, photos play an important role in the development of ‘Spider-Man 2’, and in ‘God of War: Ragnarok’, Photo Mode stood out for its versatility and power). But they can only be shared through the official Playstation App.

Another option, of course, is to share manually, each person entering their Twitter account through the console browser. Either extracting with a USB memory or sending the images and videos outside the console, and uploading them from a mobile phone or computer. A good job that Playstation has not justified with motivations of any kind.

abandon ship

Playstation is not the first console to make these types of decisions: Xbox already abandoned the integration with Twitter in April of this year. They didn’t even bother to make it official, and simply commented on the topic in one tweet response to a user who complained about the disappearance of the integration. They also did not give reasons for this decision.

But media such as Polygon ventured that the decision (and quite possibly, the one made by Playstation) was due to the high fee that Elon Musk intended to charge for the new API. According to The Verge, it could cost a company like Microsoft $42,000 a month due to the new price range that Musk had inaugurated. As with Playstation, the fastest option left for Xbox users to share videos and images was to use the console’s mobile app.

The Musk’s angry response He did not wait, and accused Microsoft of using Twitter data with a “it’s time for lawsuits.” What is clear is that the Twitter debacle is, in terms of support from the rest of the companies linked to the technology industry, increasingly clear. As io9 editor James Whitbrook said“Imagine having a platform so influential that it made all three console manufacturers literally add a dedicated share button to the design of their controllers, and screw it up this way in less than a single generation of hardware“.

