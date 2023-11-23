Sony announced that the new PlayStation 5 model will be available for purchase in Italy starting tomorrow, Friday 24 November. This is the version with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc player, on sale at the recommended price of €549.99 at authorized retailers e PlayStation Direct.

This new version of the console features a slimmer shape, opting for reduced volume and weight, respectively, by 30% and 18% when compared to the models currently on the market. From an aesthetic point of view, the bodies are made up of four panels, with the upper glossy portion and the lower opaque one. On a technical level, the console offers the same functionality of the version currently on the market, but with an SSD expanded to 1TB for greater internal memory.

