The life cycle of the PlayStation is in full swing and this is not only seen in the number of games the console receives, but also in the number of units it sells around the world. Japan is an important market and Sony’s system has just beaten the region’s favorite.

A few weeks ago, PlayStation 5 sales in Japan fell so low that Xbox consoles recorded more sales. The reasons for this are unknown, but one explanation could be that the Japanese public was waiting for the launch of the new models of the console, known as PlayStation 5 Slim.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Sony consoles sold more than Nintendo Switch thanks to the PlayStation 5 Slim

We say this because a couple of weeks later, when the PlayStation 5 Slim debuted (November 10), sales increased to such a degree that Sony’s family of consoles outsold the Nintendo Switch, the console that is commonly at the top. .

According to information from Famitsu (via Gematsu), in the release week of the PlayStation 5 Slim, 109,283 Sony consoles were sold. In that same period, Nintendo consoles sold just under 66,000 units, while Xbox consoles barely managed to sell 2,578 units.

PlayStation returned to the top in Japan thanks to the PlayStation 5 Slim

In terms of games, Super Mario Bros. Wonder clung to the top position after selling only a few thousand more units than Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the new installment of the SEGA franchise. It is important to mention that the sales of this last game were diluted between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, which contributed to neither reaching the top spot.

In case you missed it: PlayStation 5 is selling like hot cakes in the UK.

software sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder — 65,017

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PlayStation 5) — 63,319

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PlayStation 4) — 60,134

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PlayStation 5) — 22,132

WarioWare: Move It! — 13,340

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PlayStation 4) — 8962

Fashion Dreamer — 8166

Pikmin 4 — 7511

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — 7186

The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch — 5913

hardware sales

PlayStation 5 — 86,869

Nintendo Switch OLED — 44,217

PlayStation 5 Edición Digital — 21084

Nintendo Switch Lite — 13,846

Nintendo Switch — 7720

Xbox Series X — 1996

PlayStation 4 — 1330

Xbox Series S — 582

New Nintendo 2DS LL y Nintendo 2DS — 23

What do you think of PlayStation’s performance in Japan? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Japan by visiting this page.

Related video: Did PlayStation lose to Nintendo in Japan?

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News