In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Black Friday is officially marked for Friday, November 24, but various stores have already launched their offers in advance, with Amazon being the spearhead with significant discounts on key products.

Among the featured offers is, of course, the PlayStation 5, which now enjoys abundant availability and is proposed as the star gift for this Christmas. This availability translates into more than attractive offers, with Amazon offering two tempting options: purchase the standard PS5 for 429 euros or, alternatively, get it for 499 euros with the Spider-Man 2 game.

It is not a ploy; This price represents the cheapest offer to date for the consoleeven surpassing the price reductions made by Sony in its promotions, with no indication that anyone can surpass it in the short or medium term.

Sony’s new generation star console is now available. With SSD storage and an extensive catalog of exclusives, it promises to rock again for years.

It is relevant to note that, with Christmas just around the corner, it is unlikely that better PS5 offers will appear than this one. Furthermore, waiting for Black Friday itself may not be the best option, since Amazon promises to deliver within 2-3 days maximum, free of charge. However, shipping times could be extended throughout this week due to the high volume of orders.

The PS5 continues to be the reference console for this generation, although the Xbox Series

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

Regardless of the choice between both consoles, this generation has a long way to go, supported by the launch of exclusive games such as Spider-Man 2, Horizon or God of War. Some of these games are only compatible with the PS5, offering another reason to lean towards Sony’s game console.

The price of 429 euros includes the standard console and a DualSense controller, the official one of the PS5. However, if you prefer, this is the right time to purchase an additional controller, although the stock of models such as the cobalt blue one has sold out very quickly.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Discover more about Eduardo Álvarez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.