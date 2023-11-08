Sony bets on its games in its “Feel it with PlayStation 5” ad: God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us, Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty, Final Fantasy XVI…

PlayStation kicks off its Christmas and pre-Black Friday promotional campaign with a spectacular and cinematic television advertisement and the “Feel it now on PlayStation 5” campaign, recreating games such as The Last of Us Part 1, Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarok…

PlayStation 5 games are the protagonists of this promotional campaign. An actress gets into the games, she is stalked by The Last of Us crackers, she finds the leviathan ax from Kratoslearn spells with the magical creatures of the world of Harry Potter…

Thus begins Sony’s promotional campaign for this Christmas, which could set a sales record in Sony’s history, also thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

PlayStation 5 games star in Sony’s Christmas campaign in 2023

In this image, Sony highlights more than 2,500 games available on PlayStation 5 to enjoy. Many of them, highlighted in yellow, are also available on the PlayStation Plus service.

Other new games this year include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Diablo IV, Horizon Call of the Mountain (on PS VR2), Mortal Kombat 1, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Street Fighter 6, Humanity, and the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 .

Sony also highlights that on PS5 they feel different thanks to the console’s features, such as 3D audio and the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller.

In addition, there are still launches this month, such as the PlayStation Portal, the portable device that allows you to play remotely on a screen, the Pulse Explore wireless headphones and the Access controller for PS5.

For the future, Sony highlights games that will arrive in 2024: Helldivers 2, Concord, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Tekken 8, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Pacific Drive. There’s not much else from Sony’s first-party studios, so we’ll have to wait for a PlayStation Showcase for more announcements… or maybe something will drop at The Game Awards.