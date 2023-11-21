It looks like EA Sports FC 24 is taking the continent by storm! One more month, here we have the list with the best-selling games last month in Europa. The information comes from GamesIndustry.

Sales in Europe with EA Sports FC 24 at the helm

In this case, we can see that the EA game It is positioned as the most successful of the month. These data have also been confirmed:

PlayStation 5 experienced a 143% increase in sales compared to the previous year, establishing itself as the leading console in 2023. Nintendo Switch suffered a 20% decrease in sales compared to the same month of the previous year. Xbox Series X|S took third place with a 52% sales drop from last year. EA Sports FC 24 was positioned as the best-selling game. Super Mario Wonder ranked fourth on the charts, although eShop sales data was not shared. Sales doubled those of Super Mario Odyssey in 2017. Rank Game 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 3 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 4 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Lords of the Fallen 2023 (CI Games) 7 Battlefield 2042 (EA) 8 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 It Takes Two (EA)

*Digital sales not included.

