PlayStation 4 is one of the most successful consoles of all time and currently ranks fifth among the best-selling consoles in history. Last November 10th marked 10 years of hardware achievements and disappointments, and it is the best time to remember the catalog that helped you achieve those results.

Thinking about this, we made a list that includes the best and worst titles for the platform, as well as some special mentions that could not be missed. As a clarification, we only include deliveries that are exclusive to PlayStation 4, although some can also be found on PC.

The best PlayStation 4 games

God of War (2018)

After the first installments of God of War, Santa Monica Studios took a very interesting turn in the saga: Kratos left Greek mythology behind and approached Norse mythology, all while the god of war received a companion who improved the gameplay and story of your adventure.

If that wasn’t enough, the combat in the game was nicely polished to make it customizable and increase the fun, as it adopted RPG elements that helped add an extra touch to the experience. This was enough to make it the best game of 2018 and one of the most beloved on PlayStation 4.

April 20, 2018

Bloodborne

FromSoftware surprised with one of the most respected games of the last generation: Bloodborne. This proposal was led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, who decided to take a leap from what he did in Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls to offer a dark fantasy with touches of horror that was well represented in his impressive universe.

In addition, the title offered a combat section in which shield defense was replaced by blocks and counterattacks to make gameplay more dynamic. Finally, it became a great challenge for the players, who had to pay special attention to every corner of the scenarios to know the details of the story in a proposal that showed what the Sony console can do.

March 24, 2015

Horizon Zero Dawn

This game from Guerrilla Games revealed a post-apocalyptic era in which human civilization lost control of the world and plants took over every area that was once dominated by buildings, so the survivors grouped together to form tribes.

The proposal offered a beautiful open world in which we met Aloy, a warrior who had to face several dangerous monsters and who went through an unforgettable adventure, something that could only exist on PlayStation 4.

February 28, 2017

The Last of Us Part II

Despite the controversies it caused due to the story, The Last of Us Part II improved aspects of its predecessor, such as deeper combat and stealth mechanics, it had a good pace of progression, and the voice acting and motion capture are impeccable. This sum of features made it one of the best games of 2020.

Naughty Dog made a great sequel that expanded the universe of this saga in a good way and with a plot that brought the audience to tears, but that also allowed for large doses of action that knew how to take advantage of the capabilities of the platform.

June 19, 2020

Death Stranding

Death Stranding marked Hideo Kojima’s return to the industry after Konami’s cancellation of Silent Hills. If that were not enough, it also led to a post-apocalyptic world in which you put yourself in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges, a delivery man who must cross the United States to reconnect the country with a network that allows you to send large amounts of information and thus avoid the extinction of humanity.

The game allows you to use different objects to move through areas full of dangers and be in front of one of the most impressive open worlds made to date, where everything you see matters and is not a simple decoration. These and other points, such as the participation of Norman Reedus and Guillermo del Toro, made the game an option that everyone should try.

November 8, 2019

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Another of the games that left many with their mouths open was Marvel’s Spider-Man, a work carried out by Insomniac Games that sought to provide a good story, a decent combat system and epic action scenes in the saga. The good news is that the mission was achieved.

One of its main advantages is that the title offered an interesting open world that took advantage of the superhero’s abilities and let users slide between buildings to feel great freedom. If we add to that that the duality between the hero and the person with his fears and insecurities was also present, we are talking about a great game.

September 7, 2018

The worst PlayStation 4 games

Knack

Mark Cerny and SIE Japan Studio wanted to offer a new franchise that would show the possibilities of the PlayStation 4 in its infancy. Sadly, what they delivered was an atrocity that no one deserves.

This installment forgot to pay attention to important aspects such as history and exploration to focus on combat, so for 13 chapters players only had to run through corridors and hit enemies in a boring and monotonous proposition.

November 15, 2013

Drawn to Death

This game created by David Jaffe, one of the developers of God of War, is a third-person shooter that takes place inside a high school student’s notebook. Because of this, the graphic style looks handmade and has a certain charm.

However, the teenage jokes that at first could have been funny, became something silly and exasperating. Its gameplay was acceptable, but taking into account other similar options on the market it became outdated. As an extra fact, its online servers closed in 2019, just 2 years after launch.

April 4, 2017

The Order: 1886

A game that promised a lot on PlayStation 4 and that was forgotten was The Order: 1886. The delivery is the perfect example that some options do not need a good control, but rather a good popcorn combo to enjoy all its cinematics.

Worst of all, the title held your hand and guided you most of the time, so there weren’t many opportunities for exploration. In addition, it had a very low difficulty and the players did not find it a significant challenge. The little good it offered was interrupted by a slow gameplay pace that ended hopes of seeing an interesting exclusive.

February 20, 2015

The Quiet Man

The Quiet Man was a beat ’em up that invited Dane, a deaf boy who was also a master of martial arts, to control. One of the most curious characteristics of it was that, due to the state of the protagonist, “nothing” could be heard other than some vibrations that recreated the perception of him.

The proposal was unique, but it was not saved from being a very bad game because it had many bugs and was excessively repetitive. The adventure lasted around 3 hours, but the developers managed to make 30 minutes enough to make you want to put it down and never talk about it again.

November 1, 2018

PlayStation 4 Special Mentions

Final Fantasy VII Remake

We could not forget a delivery like Final Fantasy VII Remake, which, along with all the nostalgia it provokes, was one of the best games released on PlayStation 4.

Yes, with this new version we realized the limitations it had more than 2 decades ago in its original release, but we verified that Square Enix managed to polish its gem even more to present the story of Midgar to us as if it were the first time.

April 10, 2020

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush 2 is another of the great proposals on the Sony console. The game told a story, had a very well-done quirky art style, and featured several characters that could be thoroughly met with different quests.

The world was a large area of ​​islands that you unlocked as the game progressed and were enjoyable to explore, and the boss fights were challenging and complemented by well-composed music. All this allowed what was done by Keiichiro Toyama and SIE Japan Studio to become a fabulous world that conquered you.

January 18, 2017

Nioh

Finally, Nioh is another of the best remembered games on PlayStation 4. It was developed by Team Ninja and invited to Japan during the year 1600, in which players assumed the role of William, an Irish samurai who faced human enemies and supernatural beings called Yokai.

In the end, the game became a proposal with an entertaining, varied and deep battle system, in addition to offering decent difficulty and allowing the birth of a saga that continued to bear fruit.

February 7, 2017

As you can see, PlayStation 4 has had impressive games and many others that should never have existed, although all this helped it become one of the most important consoles in the industry and we are very happy to continue celebrating its 10 years of existence.

What other game would you add to the list? Tell us in the comments.

