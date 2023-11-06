Suara.com – Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino, will have an emotional match when facing Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League match at Tottenham Stadium, Tuesday (7/11/2023) early morning WIB.

Pochettino will return to Tottenham headquarters against the Lilywhites, whom he previously coached from 2014 to 2019. But he will not act differently on the sidelines of the stadium he once called his home.

With Spurs, Pochettino reached the Champions League final and faced several title challenges. However, in tonight’s match, he and the coaching staff are targeting victory for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that he will not let his history influence his attitude, nor his relationship with supporters of either club.

“I don’t think we need to show anything special. “We have to appear natural, that’s the most important thing,” said Pochettino. as quoted from the official Chelsea website.

Pochettino feels that Chelsea and Tottenham fans cannot be underestimated in providing support. Therefore, he will not underestimate the home fans in the match.

“You can’t underestimate Tottenham and Chelsea fans. I don’t want to be a hypocrite and say something that I don’t feel, or that I’m in the process of creating.”

“Smart people. Chelsea fans know I’m Tottenham, they know about the Champions League, they know about the Battle of the Bridge. It’s impossible to hide these emotions. Now I can’t say I’ve forgotten all that. It’s stupid,” he said

However, Pochettino still wants to maintain his professionalism. He wants to maintain the competitive side between the two teams by aiming for victory for Chelsea.

“I’ll be natural. I hope to enjoy a great game, I want to win, that’s our competitive side, and at the same time I want to enjoy being in a place where I’m part of the process of building something special. I want to enjoy it, and I wish us a good evening,” he concluded.