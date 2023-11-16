We have all gone through that terrible moment when one of our favorite games announces that it will soon disappear for different reasons. End of a project that makes us leave behind not only our progress, but shared experiences with friends, whom we may have met in the same title. This is why it does not seem strange what some players of a Steam MMORPG are doing, which could stop its development for economic reasons, since the community has donated money and acquired more subscriptions, in order to try to save the game.

This is Project Gorgon, an independent MMORPG that, as its creators have recently indicated, is at risk of being closed. And although they don’t actually intend to do so, for now they were planning to suspend its continued development. With no predefined classes and a combat system that uses the classic tabbed targeting system, this MMORPG puts a lot of emphasis on exploring the world and discovering things for yourself. It also offers various PvE content such as missions and boss monsters or open trading with your own store.

The project runs out of funds, but fans help with donations

On November 11, the developers indicated that the future of Project: Gorgon was uncertain as they had run out of funds. This is why they planned to focus only on bug fixes for the time being, saying that larger updates were not financially viable. And as the developers themselves have indicated on Discord, fans of the game have directly donated more than $20,000 to the studio. In addition, new purchases of game subscriptions have been made, which has also added financial support.

Eric Heimburg, game director, commented: “The first big question is: How can we use your donations to continue development in the best way possible? All of this will, of course, be factored into the development of the game; that’s what it’s about. But we’re still not sure how to use it most effectively.”

“We’ll still have to think about that. “We will maintain our current vacation development plans while we evaluate what we will be able to afford next year,” says the developer.

Furthermore, the community’s support has not only been seen in a purely economic sense, since the game had been featured on Steam with 84% positive reviews, but since the announcement of the possible closure and together with donations, its rating Approval has risen to 88%, thus exceeding the previous percentage.

