I think there is no longer any doubt about the great freedom that Baldur’s Gate 3 provides, a title from Larian Studios where you can even make especially cruel decisions. Actions that many players have shared since the launch of this RPG, which has been seen in several publications, such as those that are being shared on Reddit, which have surprised many other users.

And like those who are familiar with Baldur’s Gate 3, the game leads us to make many difficult decisions, within an adventure that has taken players to a world full of moral dilemmas and dark decisions, which can be heartbreaking. And in a Reddit post, a player asks about “the most evil decision in the game,” where players have shared their experiences and their cruelest decisions in the game.

Post contains major story spoilers up to Act 3, so read on at your own risk.

Players share their disturbing actions

In the post, users have shared their experiences, commenting that in any case, and since some of them are quite cruel, they have posed certain emotional challenges. Among them, player KyojiroKagenuma94 argues that betraying Lady Aylin to Lorroakan is the cruelest decision in the game. He opines that this action is far worse than simply killing her to fulfill Shadowheart’s destiny. As he says: “You free her, reunite her with Isobel, only to take everything from her again and lock her in a cage again. To make matters worse, Lorroakan murders Isobel when she comes to Aylin’s aid, and she is forced to watch. the corpse of her lover that she has now lost again. And all this for what? For a few coins? Damn, that’s evil.”

Another player named GimilionTheHunter talks about a dark decision that also involves betrayal: “Dark Urge can resist the urge to gain Jaheira’s trust, talk to her about her former companion Bhaalspawn, help her save Minsc, then sacrifice her to Bhaal for Sarevok.” and when you talk to Minsc (Talk to the Dead) afterwards, he just shouts for Boo.”

And user nickname Spengy adds an even crueler touch, sharing another decision related to Jaheira, Minsc and Yenna. In a Dark Urge run, the player also gained Jaheira’s trust and allowed Orin to kill Yenna at the altar of Bhaal. After Jaheira and Minsc turned on the player, the player, with the help of Minsc’s larva, forced him to kill Jaheira.

“This happened in my evil career and I actually had to stop playing for a short time. I can deal with Yenna getting stabbed in the eyes, but all the effort to get Jaheira and Minsc together, only for him to kill Jaheira and then realize what he did… it’s bullshit,” Spengy writes.

Post that has generated several responses with different reactions, like that of Commenter007 who sums them up quite well, saying: “I felt bad just reading them.”

Something that leads us to ask you: What is the most evil decision you have made in Baldur’s Gate 3?

