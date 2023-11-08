The president of Blizzard, Mike Ybarra, has spoken about one of the issues that generates the most opinions in the current video game industry. The search to constantly reward and provide content to the player is affecting us.

Games as a service have made the behavior of the players changes over the years. Battle passes, pre-order incentives, and the constant need for bonuses, items, and other rewards have made us impatient.

Blizzard, is no stranger to this trend, since its own games have followed this model. Titles like Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4 are clear proof of this. However, it seems that the hunger to be rewarded has caused players are much more impatient.

That’s what Mike Ybarra said in an interview with The Verge. The president of Blizzard has indicated that they try to satisfy the demands of their playersbut not at the expense of the quality of its content.

“The players don’t have patience”, Ybarra pointed out. “They want new things every day, every hour. “We are trying to react that way while keeping Blizzard’s quality bar high,” he noted.

“We know that players want new content literally almost every day.” “At the same time, you need large teams to be able to achieve this. “So you have to monetize it the right way.”

This puts it back on the table the controversies in which Blizzard has been involved due to its monetization. A few weeks ago it was revealed that the long-awaited Diablo 4 skins can only be obtained by paying 40 euros, for example.

Blizzard tries to adapt to the new times

“At the same time, I always tell teams, ‘When someone spends a dollar or a cent at Blizzard, I want them to feel good after doing so. How do we get to a world in which we know that this will always be the basis of what we do?’” pointed out the president of the company.

“I think we’re still fine-tuning a lot of those things as we go along,” he concluded. “But it’s something I keep in mind as we move forward and we’re not afraid to create new IP. We’re not afraid to turn models upside down.”

In the end, we are faced with a vicious circle fed back by both parties. The company creates content, the players ask for more, the company needs more and so on forever. In more depth one could talk about the constant need for new experiences.

The perfect example is World of Warcraft Worldsoul Saga, Blizzard’s new project that consists of three expansions. After it was announced, many wondered if it was the end of the MMORPG and the company had to point out that there is more content planned for the future.