The Silent Hill interactive series has been released with numerous negative reviews, especially for its points system, which suggests that we are facing a pay-to-win.

A little more than 24 hours have passed since the premiere of Silent Hill: Ascension, Genvid Entertainment’s interactive series based on Konami’s horror franchise. It was one of the highlights for Halloween night… which turned into a nightmare.

While the idea is good, many players were disappointed by the hanging up, the excessive insults in the chatand also for the points system that handles the interactive series.

We remember that Silent Hill: Ascension It can be followed every night (for 16 weeks) at 3:00 AM Spanish time, through the official iOS and Android app, or on its official website.

In addition, if you are subscribed to PS Plus Premium, you will be able to watch the chapters on a delayed basis through Sony Pictures Core, the movie and series platform available for PS5 and PS4.

Silent Hill: Ascension limps in several sections, and, furthermore, holds some ”resentment” towards a key figure in the development of one of its canceled deliveries.

Micropayments and the use of points, the scourges of Ascension

In Silent Hill: Ascension, millions of users enjoy a horror story inspired by the Konami sagabut that could pass for a classic cult story.

Users, whether from a PC or mobile phone, can vote to decide the fate of the characters. It is reminiscent of Until Dawn, but with elements that remind us that we are looking at a Silent Hill product.

To vote, players use the Silent Hill: Ascension currency, known as PI (Influence Points). It is also possible to purchase packages of points in exchange for real money.

The CEO of Genvid, Jacob Navok, has responded to criticism, who call this interactive series a hidden pay-to-win. Not only does it have micropayments, but also a season pass and a Founder’s Pack (only until November 14).

Players have complained that many puzzles are locked, as they are exclusive to founders or the season pass. Furthermore, they consider that they have little influence on the characters’ decisions.

”It would be very, very difficult for one person to change a decision. If you look at the spread between the top entrants (leaderboards) and the bid totals, you will find that the individual leaders are in the range of 20 to 30 thousand points, while the decisions themselves are in the millions.”

In this way, the CEO of Genvid assures that a single person will not be able to do anything, not even buying points packages (include 6,000 to 26,000 points) for real money.

”The only real way to influence decisions are ”manifestations”, because when they work correctly, they generate 3-4x bonuses for the choice behind, but only for a short period of time.”

The manifestations are, speaking clearly, put in common of groups of players, who try to convince the rest that a decision is the most correct. If the rally leaders are successful, they generate point multipliers.

As a curious fact, some players complained that the Silent Hill: Ascension chat was full of insults. Instead, You couldn’t write ”Hideo Kojima”because the message was deleted immediately.

You will remember that Hideo Kojima was working on a Silent Hill (whose demo was PT) with Guillermo Del Toro, before leaving Konami after releasing Metal Gear Solid V. It is no secret that Konami and Kojima ended badly.

Will you give Silent Hill: Ascension a chance? Of course, the interactive series of genvid needs to clarify some things about decision-making power, the influence of micropayments, and above all demonstrate that it is not a pay-to-win.