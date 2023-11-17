For a few hours now, Sony’s portable console, called PlayStation Portal, is now available for sale. And also from early on, this new device has begun to receive mixed opinions regarding its operation, between those who believe that it is a good product and those who, on the other hand, have suffered with it due to what they classify as unacceptable levels of delay.

Console that was announced during May 2023, when PlayStation confirmed its development, saying that it uses the Remote Play function to stream games from a PS5, using a Wifi network. In addition, it was reported that it will have an 8-inch screen and will resemble the DualSense controller, also supporting adaptive streaming with a resolution of up to 1080p and 60 fps.

Frustrating lag levels

“A dedicated device that allows you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi,” said Jim Ryan at the time, which apparently doesn’t work perfectly as several players report unacceptable levels of lag. These complaints have been seen on social networks such as Twitter/X, such as that of a fan who shows in a clip how Horizon Forbidden West runs on the portable PS console, in which it is seen that there is clearly a lot of delay in the broadcast of the game, from the PS5 to the PS Portal. Something that isn’t really too annoying while you’re traversing the map, but clearly creates a bigger problem while you’re in the middle of combat.

Some other players have also joined the debate, commenting that this was something to be expected anyway, as Wifi can be unreliable when trying to play remotely. Something that a fan comments, who responds to the publication with the clip, saying: “I fear that many people who don’t really understand what the PlayStation Portal is will have this type of experience. Remote play has always been unstable for me, despite having 140 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload.”

Fans had already complained about his appearance.

These complaints also add to the criticism that the PlayStation Portal had previously received, when thanks to a publication from Twitter/X user @Zuby_Tech, the first images of the console were revealed.

Publication that, as we told you at that time, generated immediate reactions from several gamers who responded to the tweet, complaining about the design of this Project Q and leaving comments like “They literally only embedded a cell phone in a controller XD. I hope it fails” or commenting that “It’s very ugly and on top of that it requires a connection to play, come on, it’s portable but not much. “With the Steam Deck existing, releasing this is shooting yourself in the foot.”

