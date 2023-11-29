Since it has been released and is surely one of the reasons why it is the main candidate for GOTY 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised for its freedom. But this has apparently been unintentionally contradicted with the game’s Patch 4, as stealing too much can prevent you from completing the title.

Larian Studios, developers of the game, announced the launch of patch 5 for “this week”, although without indicating a specific date for its release. Update that will seek to correct a bug that has been affecting players, especially in Act 3. Since patch 4 was released in early November, there have been performance problems that have paralyzed the game at certain times. , especially if you steal too much.

What exactly happened with Patch 4, as Larian herself explains in a Reddit post, is that a change was introduced in Act 2 that leads to you being caught stealing immediately. This is how certain enemies in Act 2 could catch you stealing and committing other crimes, even if you were hiding. And on top of that, the game tried to always be aware of what you were stealing or where you were causing trouble, all things that would normally result in the guards bringing you to justice.

The problem was that these observations constantly accumulated, like a book that gets fuller and fuller. Eventually, this led to an overload halfway through Act 3, and the game simply stopped working. The overloaded memory meant that teammates could no longer follow you, games could not be saved, and actions could not be performed. Thus, after the release of the update, for many players, Baldur’s Gate 3 became impossible to complete.

But luckily for those who, within the freedom it offers, like to take over other people’s things in Baldur’s Gate 3, The developers are already aware of this and other player complaints. This is why this bug will be fixed in the upcoming patch 5, which as we said, Larian said he will release “soon.”

