Suara.com – Arkhan Kaka admitted that the Indonesian U-17 National Team players are becoming more united, and are optimistic that they will be able to get points in the first Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The Indonesian national team will face Ecuador in the first Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The match will be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023).

Arkhan Kaka (back number 8) celebrating with the U-16 National Team (pssi.org)

“Thank God, today’s training went smoothly and well. We recovered and recovered physically, training went smoothly and in good spirits. Thank God, I and all the players are in good and healthy condition. There were no injuries,” he said.

According to him, the training given by the coaching team included passing, game possession and tactical training against Ecuador.

“The team is united, supporting and strengthening each other. We are optimistic, enthusiastic with the aim of fighting together. Hopefully we can give the best results,” said the player from Blitar as quoted by ANTARA.

Apart from that, he also admitted that he was satisfied with the condition of Field A which was of FIFA standard, making it easier for players to practice.

“The pitch is good, international and FIFA standards, so it is easier because the pitch is supportive. This is our enthusiasm to face Ecuador in the first match. Hopefully it will be smooth and easy in the first match,” he said.

Apart from facing Ecuador, Bima Sakti’s team will face Panama and Morocco on November 13 and 16. These two matches will also be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.