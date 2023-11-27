Many times we criticize gamers who give an opinion regarding games that they have played for very little time, but we could not blame the next player for that, since after more than 550 hours of play he reached a conclusion in Starfield, and that is that He doesn’t like it, but despite that I continue playing it.

The player, identified as magnusbarbadus, shared a negative review after adding 566 hours in the game, and despite being a Bethesda fan since the time of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, he described this new RPG as “a complete disappointment “.

Among his criticisms, he highlighted the accumulation of errors that blocked key missions, forcing him to restart the game three times. Additionally, he expressed his displeasure at the lack of diversity among the thousand available planets, highlighting the monotony and constant loading screens.

He explains that he feels disappointed that “nothing has been done to improve the problems that have repeatedly appeared in his games, from Companions and NPCs that collide with every object seen or found, to beings that supposedly should weigh tons.” that fly through the air 100 meters from a grenade or worse, from a gunshot”, to which he adds that he hopes that the title “improves with subsequent updates, although it is not that they go very fast with them, nor that the only current one solves the things it says it solves.”

Despite his negative opinion, the player continues to add hours in Starfield, reaching a total of 662.5 hours of play at the time of writing this note, surprising many who consider that if a game is not liked, it is simply abandoned. This persistence has led to speculation about whether magnusbarbadus has found something interesting in the game or is looking for something to really get him hooked, or simply wants to remain hopeful that Bethesda will give him the experience he promised.

