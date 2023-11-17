Video games have the power to connect and unite people. Proof of this is the story of a very charitable player who spent thousands of dollars on console with a mission: give them away so that someone has a good time at Christmas.

According to the details, a Canadian player entered a video game store and spent $7000 CAD on several PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. To the surprise of the person who served him, the player left all the systems on the counter once he paid for them so that anyone would take one for free.

Find out: “I haven’t slept,” the player lost his 15-year-old account with all his titles and lived a nightmare

Related video: The inevitable fate of video game services

Player surprises with unexpected charitable act

As you can imagine, the store staff and some players who were there were amazed by the act. The player spent approximately $87,783 MXN on the consoles just to give them away to strangers passing by.

According to the owner of the store, the player told him that he had bought the consoles to give as gifts and brighten the Christmas of several people. The clerk shared the news on social networks, where he invited people interested in a free console to send him a message.

The video was posted to TikTok this week and soon racked up 11,000 comments talking about the charitable act and some asking for a free console. The post soon went viral and reached 500,000 views within hours.

“He told me to give them for Christmas, so I guess if you want one, tell me in the comments,” said the store owner, who did not reveal the identity of the buyer.

Proof of purchases made by the player

In case you missed it: Free: this Series X will be very rare in the future and Xbox is giving it away

Related video: They’re coming for your games, and there’s nothing you can do

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente