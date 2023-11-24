Sometimes, the world of online and cooperative games can be one of the cruelest and hardest for anyone to experience, especially if they suffer from some type of disability or illness that prevents them from enjoying their favorite games as a result of discrimination and prejudices.

This has been the case of Christian, a Destiny 2 player who has already been expelled from seven clans within the game because he suffers from Tourette Syndrome. This consists of a neurological disorder which causes tics and involuntary movements in the face and body, which can cause constant blinking, kicking and screaming.

Christian suffers from all forms of this syndrome, but specifically the one that causes problems is what is known as coprolalia, which causes him to insult and say obscene words without being able to control himself. This is one of the rarest, according to the Tourette Association of America.

In an interview with the German media Mein-mmo, the player commented that he was diagnosed at the age of 6 and although he always communicates to the clans about his condition, the situation becomes so uncomfortable or annoying for them that they end up kicking him out and He is forced to play alone many times.

You can also read: Destiny 2’s player count is so low that matchmaking is not working properly

“When together in raids, dungeons, or other challenging activities in Destiny, many people find my tics annoying. For example, I was on a raid with a group of LFG and of course I had previously reminded them that I have vocal tics with sometimes unpleasant statements. Everyone said it was fine. When we were on the raid and it took me a little longer due to my Tourette Syndrome until we were able to defeat the boss, I was kicked off the team. Luckily, the boss’s loot ended up in the mail room. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only situation where I experienced this in Destiny when dealing with other players,” he commented.

Although Christian comments that he can hold back for a while, there comes a moment when he is uncontrollable and the words come out, as he describes, like an explosion. “There are medications for Tourette’s, but they are still in an experimental phase and sometimes they have strong side effects on me, so I don’t want to resort to them,” he added.

At the moment, he has not suffered any ban from Bungie but he hints that it may happen to him soon. He mentioned that it happened to him in the game “World of Tanks” but although he tried to appeal, they told him that it was impossible to distinguish if his comments were intentional or For his illness.

In addition, he assures that this can generate discrimination and cause people with this type of neuronal disorder to be socially isolated. “I hope my case gives others more understanding and acceptance. In particular, publishers and developers should not treat everything as toxicity and immediately sanction.”

What do you think of this whole case, have you been in a similar situation?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord