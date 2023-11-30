Despite all the controversy due to its poor optimization for PC and for some fans, it is not the game they expected from Bethesda, Starfield has conquered the hearts of thousands of players around the world. Among them is a fan who has completed the game 33 times, saying that on his 34th playthrough, the game’s main story took a twist he had never seen before.

We are talking about NikoMueller, who truly is a true “Starfield Super Fan”, sharing on his Twitter/X profile many of his stories in the game, being previously known since he built an outpost that was as big as a city. And now, in his New Game+ #34, Something happened to him that we should talk about making a spoiler alertalthough in reality it is one of those that makes it a pleasure to be revealed to you, due to the discovery made.

Starfield New Game+ apparently has some surprises for players, as with each ending, they enter a new version of the multiverse that, in turn, offers new dialogue. In different versions, there are changed circumstances that can be discovered, especially compared to the first time you played. On his 34th tour, NikoMueller discovered a universe in which he encounters a voiced version of his own character in the Lodge, who turns around and talks to him.

In a post on his Twitter/X account Indian: “After traveling through 34 multiverses (NG+33) I finally decided to settle down. Because? I found myself in the first universe delivering the artifact to the constellation. And you won’t believe it, but I convinced myself to join my team,” adding that “Starfield is the best game ever created!”

And as he indicates in his post, the even more incredible thing is that it is possible to take that version of your character as a crew member on your ship. Instead of the usual Starfield companions, such as Sarah Morgan, Vasco or Sam Coe. I mean, thanks to this new ending, you have yourself for company.

An ending that in reality, according to other players, the fan was simply unlucky not to have obtained this version in his previous playthroughs, meaning that it may not take as long to obtain it if you try it in your own next playthrough.

