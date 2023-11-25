An expert Diablo player, he has challenged the toughest enemies in Diablo IV, which he faced in hardcore mode. And that’s not all, since he did so equipped exclusively with blue items, which do not have legendary characteristics, managing to defeat only one: Duriel, considered one of the most difficult bosses of the “Season of Blood”.

The player, nicknamed Wudió, is one of the biggest Diablo IV Twitch streamers and one of the experts at maxroll.gg, one of the biggest Diablo websites in general. Among his achievements, Wu was the first player to solo reach Level 100 in Hardcore mode, only to lose his character shortly after due to a bug. In his streams, Wujado constantly tries out new outfits and takes on the toughest bosses. In fact, at the end of October he defeated Uber Lilith with a single attack, thanks to the correct choice of an item.

You can read: Blizzard wants Diablo IV expansions to make it “a true open-world game”

The last challenge he set himself was to equip exclusively with blue items and reach Level 100 in Diablo IV’s Hardcore mode. With this condition, he entered the lair of Duriel, one of the most difficult bosses in Diablo history. So as players of the franchise will know, it means that if your character dies, you lose them forever. And equipping only blue items means doing away with build variations based on legendary features, since blue items do not have them. Additionally, these items have few affixes compared to legendary items and are therefore generally discarded at higher levels in favor of better items.

Before facing Duriel for the first time with his “Blue Rogue”, he said in his November 22 live: “It will definitely be a challenge, we will see”, expressing his intention to tackle Lilith next. After about 5 minutes, he defeated the challenging boss saying, “Well, that was Duriel.” And then, he faced another difficult boss: Uber Lilith. He tried several times, but had to abandon all fights in the second phase and teleport to avoid the death of his character. For this, he suspended the Elixir’s restriction.

He then abandoned attempts to defeat Lilith and entered nightmarish dungeons. In a level 100 dungeon, what every HC player fears happened: he took too much damage and the character died. Wudido laughed and said, “A lot of damage, wow.” He activated his escape scroll to avoid death, but it didn’t work. “I didn’t expect to reach Level 100, this is incredible,” he commented.

“It was fun. We accomplished most of it, we went up to Level 100 without really dying, I’m not sad about how it turned out, everything is fine,” he noted later.

You can see his feat in the following video.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord