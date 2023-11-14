Like all electronic equipment, consoles require maintenance every so often. However, we must accept that, sometimes, we forget to give it to them or we simply think that they do not need it. Proof of this is the story of a player who neglected his Xbox Series X for several years and paid the consequences.

Reddit user known as swagdemon6ix recently shared a video that baffled many gamers. The reason? The person did not maintain it and He didn’t even clean his system for 3 years.so when he inspected it he had several unpleasant surprises.

This can happen to your console if you neglect it

How often do you clean your consoles? It is clear that the player swagdemon6ix does not do it very often, as he decided to give his game a little maintenance. Xbox Series X after several years of intensive use. Apparently, the player had never cleaned his system since purchasing it, as a video shows its poor condition.

Saying that the console has dust is an understatement, since the player extracted a huge amount of dirt from various parts of his Xbox Series X. The community was surprised and did not hesitate to joke about it due to the lack of attention to the hardware.

“What the hell is that? Do you leave your Xbox outside or what?”, “Do you have a cat that sleeps on your Xbox?”, “Why is your Xbox growing mat? What is happening?” are some of the comments made by the players.

Others said that the amount of dirt inside the console is not normal, so they suspect that its owner is a smoker. A few years ago, we shared a similar case with you, where a PS4 was a victim of cigarette chemicals.

Some players recommended swagdemon6ix to clean their console more often and maintain it well in the future. Furthermore, they advised him to quit smoking, at least while playing, as it can ruin his system sooner or later. Below you can see the video:

Find more news related to Xbox at this link.

