Imagine that you have a brand new Steam Deck and that, due to a big oversight, practically you cook it and ruin it almost completely. Well, that’s what happened recently to an unfortunate gamer who accidentally melted his laptop PC.

Reddit user known as /u/MisterColeman told his sorry story and shared images of his completely destroyed system. According to the details, this happened since the player left the system near a stove.

Steam Deck was destroyed by the heat of a stove

The player said that he placed his Steam Deck in the kitchen, but made the mistake of leaving it too close to a hot stove. When he realized it, it was too late, as his laptop had already suffered considerable damage.

An image shows the completely melted system at the rear. The casing could not withstand the intense heat of the stove; however, it appears that some of the internal components were saved. Because of this, the player believes that their Steam Deck can still be repaired.

In fact, he has already got to work, having purchased a new case and also planning to replace the battery. Likewise, he stated that he already cleaned the system and removed all traces of melted plastic. So, it seems that in the end the Steam Deck will be saved from almost certain death.

“It’s actually in better condition than it looks. The case does a good job of protecting the interior. I have already purchased a new backplate; I suppose that even if Valve agrees to repair it, I will be able to put it on when they return the cover,” the player commented. Below you can see a photo of the Steam Deck:

The Steam Deck melted, but it looks like it will survive

