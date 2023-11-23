It seems that this event will interest Super Mario fans. We bring a compilation related to one of the most notable games that were announced for Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo Direct in June 2023. In this case, we are talking about the new video game starring Peach that will be released March 22, 2024: Princess Peach Showtime.

It has now been confirmed that this title will be playable on a new Nintendo event: Nintendo Live 2024 in Japan! These are the details:

Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo will take place on January 20 and 21 at Tokyo Big Sight. Tournaments for Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 will be part of the event. There will be two concerts: an orchestral one from Legend of Zelda and another from Splatoon 3 with a performance by Clan Surimi. Attendees will be able to try out a demo of Princess Peach Showtime! ahead of its release on March 22, 2023. Charles Martinet, as Mario Ambassador, will make his first appearance for Nintendo on stage at the event.

After learning what his plot could be, Zippo, leaker who has been right about some leaks in the pastlike that of Super Mario Bros Wonder and also got it right with its existence and some other details, it offered some unpublished details about this installment.

What did you think, Super Mario fans? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

