For horror fans, one of the options that is currently in theaters is the film Play or diewhich is perfect to watch on the big screen with your friends or partner.

Play or die. ESPECIAL/DIAMOND FILMS.

The story focuses on a group of friends, who while they were entertaining themselves with what seemed to be an innocent game, these young people summon a demon that possesses Marcuswho forces the others to play traditional games like Red Rover, flashlight with fire, Simon says jump, but with deadly consequences.

Among the survivors of the games is Billie, Marcus’s sister, who will face the demon to try to save her brother..

Play or die

(All fun and games)

By Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu.

Con Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Kolton Stewart, Annabeth Gish, Keith David.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Movie Premieres Play or Die Asa Butterfield Natalia Dyer

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions