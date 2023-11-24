Playing Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is great, but for an early Infinite Wealth experience in Hawaii and Kamurocho, it’s better to do it with these great mods.

In Like a Dragon Gaiden (formerly Yakuza) for PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S the game is limited to Sotenboribut this mods they add Hawaii y Kamurocho to start making a face for Infinite Wealth.

It seems that this is exactly what the mud RONALDMCDONLDsince it has launched these creations that add these two locations to the aventura de Kazuma Kiryu.

Although Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has a demo of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, I’m sure many Yakuza saga fans They miss other cities.

But the best of all is that all shops, restaurants and bars in the Kamurocho area They work like a charm, but we add to that that the NPCs give life to the place…

It is worth remembering that practically all games in the Yakuza saga have taken place or visited Kamurocho and its streets, so more than one will feel at home.

“This Mod expands Japan and offers the Map of Kamarocho, it is complete and available to be traversed and explored,” can be read in the description of the first mod.

Kiryu returns to the lawless city and tans on the beach

“This Mod allows you to travel to Hawaii and gives you an escape from Japan, the entire map is available to be traveled and explored,” says the description of the second mod.

It may be that the author of these modifications to Kiryu’s adventure has taken advantage of the Infinite Wealth playable preview to leave the character in both locations.

The rest depends on each person, whether they decide to try these mods or not. Are you looking forward to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth after the adventure of Yakuza: Like a Dragon with Ichiban Kasuga?

“Within the prolific trajectory of the Yakuza saga, it is a second-rate installment, as denoted by its digital format, its duration or its mechanics, but it works very well as a narrative bridge between the 2020 game and the one that will be released in 2024.

And many games would like to have a script, some characters, some mini-games or a volume of content like that,” we said in the analysis of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

It’s always a good reason to Play Like a Dragon Gaiden before Infinite Wealthbut thanks to these mods it can be done in Hawaii and Kamurocho.