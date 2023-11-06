The MSI AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GAMING

This RX 6650 XT from MSI offers good performance

Black Friday is approaching and at PcComponentes they have gone ahead by putting some products on sale to warm up their engines. For example, now you can get the MSI AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GAMING. If you want to renew your PC’s graphics card and you play in Full HD, then you have to take a look at this offer.

The MSI AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GAMING However, it is now available for 229.90 euros at PcComponentes. Rarely has it been so cheap, so it is an opportunity that you cannot miss. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the reviews from users are very positive, hence it has a score of 4.6 stars out of 5.

Get the MSI AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GAMING

With this graphics card you will not have any problem when playing very demanding games. It can move Alan Wake II and Lords of the Fallen, among others. In the worst case, if some game does not reach 60 fps, you can always activate FSR (it has to be implemented in the game).

It is worth mentioning that this graphics card is very efficient, so your computer does not need to have a high-watt power supply. In fact, MSI recommends that it be at least 500 watts. As for the power connector, it has an 8-pin one. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it has three DisplayPort 1.4a and one HDMI 2.1 port. At the memory level, we find 8 GB GDDR6 a 17,5 Gbps.

We could say that the MSI AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GAMING one of the cheapest graphics cards you can buy right now to play in 1080p and high quality, so it is an offer that you cannot miss. Now, it’s for a limited time, so it can end at any time. Therefore, if you are interested in purchasing it you better be quick. Besides, there are limited units. At the time of writing these lines, there are 298 units available.

