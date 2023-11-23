The recovery and reuse of plastic packaging could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 69%. This was revealed by a study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with Systemiq, a UK-based company focused on sustainable businesses, and the environmental consultancy Eunomia.

This solution could therefore cut companies’ climate-changing gas emissions, but not only. In fact, it would be a strategy that would allow us to reduce the use of water and materials, reducing production costs and which would allow us to significantly limit plastic pollution.

The study involved more than 60 organizations including national governments and large consumer goods companies such as Danone, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Unilever.

According to the most ambitious scenario, reuse schemes could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% to 69%l’water usage from 45% to 70% and theuse of materials from 45% to 76%. In this scenario, consumers would be reimbursed 20 cents each time they return packaging to the retailer, yet the net cost of returnable beverages and personal care bottles would be significantly lower than single-use options.

According to the study, this path would therefore make it possible to significantly reduce the use of polluting raw materials, as well as emissions and costs, but at the base it would be necessary to develop a infrastructure network that can allow you to create standard packaging (and consequently the practice of pooling, i.e. the sharing of packaging by different companies) and local collection.

The study arrives, along with many others, in a crucial moment for the climate and the environment: at the end of November the COP28the Conference of the Parties on Climate, in which the world’s political decision-makers must find an urgent solution to climate change and the risks and damage caused by decades of human activities with uncontrolled emissions.