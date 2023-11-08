Plastic costs the economy, health and the environment: but what is the real one on a global level? According to a report published by WWF and made by Dalbergreveals how this cost can be up to 10 times higher for low-income countriesdespite consuming almost at a per capita level three times less plastic than those with high incomes. WWF raises the alarm on the importance of binding and fair global rules on plastic production and consumptionin order to promote more careful use by all.

Plastic, the real total cost up to 10 times higher in low-income countries: the figures

The report in question establishes that the real total cost of one kilogram of plasticconsidering its entire life cycle, is approx $150 in low- and middle-income countries, eight times higher than the $19 incurred by high-income countries. However, when only low-income countries are compared with richer ones, the cost difference rises to 10 times, with the poorer countries hit by up to 200 dollars per kilo.

Such different costs have important implications for low- and middle-income countries, such as the Kenya. The African country took an important step six years ago to combat plastic pollution, banning single-use bags. Even today Kenya finds itself dealing with the illegal imports of single-use plastic bags, highlighting the cross-border nature of the problem and the inequalities caused by the current plastic value chain, which put countries like Kenya at a disadvantageregardless of the actions they take.

Three structural inequalities weigh on less wealthy countries: let’s see which ones

The first inequality consists in the fact that the system places low- and middle-income countries at a disadvantage, as they have very little influence on which plastic materials are produced and how they are designed. Furthermore, they are expected to know how to handle them once this waste has reached its life cycle. Usually, the design of these plastic materials is done in countries where production is widespread and by multinationals based in high-income countries. The data up to 2019 highlights how only 9% of plastic waste is recycled. Currently, approximately 60% of global plastic production is destined for single-use products.

The second inequality is that the rate of production of plastic, particularly single-use plastic, is far exceeding the technical and financial capabilities of waste management when they reach the end of their lives in low- and middle-income countries. If plastic consumption is not reduced, the poorest and least equipped countries will continue to suffer the heaviest consequences of plastic pollution.

The third and final inequality is that the system does not provide a fair distribution of responsibilities by richer countries that produce plastic in greater quantities, which impacts health, the environment and the economy. In the absence of common obligations across all jurisdictions and for all companies to support a circular, fair and non-toxic plastics economy, low- and middle-income countries will always end up paying the highest price.

WWF’s proposals to limit plastic pollution in view of the event to be held in Kenya shortly

In fact, from 13 to 19 November the third meeting of negotiations for a global treaty to end plastic pollution. The WWF’s proposals essentially focus on three different points:

il ban, elimination or phasing out of plastic products, polymers and chemicals high risk and unnecessary of concern. Global requirements for designing products and systems capable of guaranteeing a safe and non-toxic circular economy, which gives priority to reuse and improve recycling activities. Solid measures to support thoughtful and effective implementation that includes sufficient financial support and the alignment of public and private financial flows, particularly for low- and middle-income countries.