Secrets revealed! The creators of Smallville confirm that Chloe Sullivan was on the verge of transforming into Lois Lane. Also, was Batman ready for a cameo?

Smallville, which followed in the footsteps of young Clark Kent, ended years ago, but its legacy continues to resonate with fans. The show, which explored Superman’s origins, left many viewers yearning for more. Now, the co-creators have unearthed some truths that could change perceptions about the series. Remember the rumors about Chloe Sullivan becoming Lois Lane? Turns out there was some truth to that!

In the early days of Smallville, there was much speculation about the evolution of Chloe’s character, suggesting that she would eventually become the iconic Lois Lane character. Now, the creators have confirmed that there really were plans for Chloe to follow Lois’ path. Can you imagine Chloe transforming into the intrepid reporter? It almost happened!

And that’s not all. The question of whether Batman was ever ready for a cameo has also been answered. Fans have been speculating about the possible appearance of the Dark Knight in the series, and although the creators do not completely rule out that idea, they reveal that it never came to fruition.

Chloe y Batman

This is how they explain it.

Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed details about the DC Comics series.

“We talked about that, that maybe she’s proto-Lois and that later she had to change her identity or something, and she becomes Lois Lane. The problem, again, is that we wanted to get Lois Lane and they didn’t give her to us.”

“Then when she came into season 4, there was this huge thing about you can have her for two episodes and then you can have her for three and then you can have her for half the season and WBTV head Peter Roth, to his credit, He said: Fuck it. She now she’s on the show and she just won’t leave. She became part of the program. She never questioned herself again.” Miles Millar said.

Although Chloe was considered to become Lois, they reveal that: “We discussed it when we were developing the show in the mid-2000s, but even in the show’s pitch document, Lois was her cousin.” Clearly, the idea came up very briefly.

Batman was never an option for Smallville. “Bruce Wayne was a name we were clearly trying to get out there, but we could never get Batman,” he explains.

“At that point, it was out of the question, because Christopher Nolan was literally making Batman Begins at the time.”

Although the series concluded in 2011, these revelations add interesting layers to the Smallville mythology, showing the directions the characters could have taken.